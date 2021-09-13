News

ASUU set for another strike over non-implementation of agreement by FG

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

….decries low funding for state universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday, said it might be compelled to embark on another round of strike if the Federal Government fails to implement the December 22, 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with it prior to the suspension of their strike.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Fred I. Esumeh, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin while speaking on what he themed “Another Inevitable Round of Crisis in Nigerian Universities”.

Prof. Esumeh, who did not disclose when the strike will commence, said they are awaiting the decision of the national body.

Esumeh said for the records, that strike action was declared on March 23, 2020 over the Federal Government’s failure to honour the terms of an earlier February 7, 2019 MoA in which the Federal Government had freely agreed to conclude the details of the renegotiation of the FGN-ASUU 2009 agreement.

Esumeh added that the specific issues remain that the Federal Government deliberate delay in deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the payment platform for university staff, the non-payment of the due tranche of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

Others are the non-release of the earlier agreed N40 billion fund for the revitalisation of public universities, the universities, the unwillingness to sign the draft of the renegotiated 2009 agreement, the continued non-payment of promotion arrears, the non-payment of withheld salaries and the non-remittance of deducted check-off dues of the union.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan: At least 17 killed in Eid car blast

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 17 people have been killed in Afghanistan in a powerful car bomb blast in Logar province. The explosion came on the eve of a ceasefire declared by the Taliban during the festival of Eid, reports the BBC. The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, while the Islamic State has not yet […]
News

Taking churches to tourists’ destinations

Posted on Author Clement James

Since Sunday, November 15, the city of Calabar in Cross River State has been agog with humans, who have adopted white garments as the trademark of their religious belief. This is not the first time that Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) is holding major events in the state capital, but the influx of […]
News

EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment, says FIRS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has commenced the hearing of a case of fraud involving some former directors and some members of staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The members of staff were answering charges concerning embezzlement of the Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) approved by the erstwhile management. They were arraigned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica