ASUU set for another strike over non-implementation of agreement by FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday, said it might be compelled to embark on another round of strike if the Federal Government fails to implement the December 22, 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with it prior to the suspension of their strike.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Fred I. Esumeh, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin while speaking on what he themed “Another Inevitable Round of Crisis in Nigerian Universities”.

Prof. Esumeh, who did not disclose when the strike will commence, said they are awaiting the decision of the national body.

Esumeh said for the records, that strike action was declared on March 23, 2020 over the Federal Government’s failure to honour the terms of an earlier February 7, 2019 MoA in which the Federal Government had freely agreed to conclude the details of the renegotiation of the FGN-ASUU 2009 agreement.

Esumeh added that the specific issues remain that the Federal Government deliberate delay in deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the payment platform for university staff, the non-payment of the due tranche of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

Others are the non-release of the earlier agreed N40 billion fund for the revitalisation of public universities, the universities, the unwillingness to sign the draft of the renegotiated 2009 agreement, the continued non-payment of promotion arrears, the non-payment of withheld salaries and the non-remittance of deducted check-off dues of the union.

