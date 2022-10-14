News

ASUU slams Ngige over call for its proscription

Posted on Author Clement James

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has chided the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for advising the Federal Government to proscribe the association. Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar branch, Dr John Edor, who spoke with journalists yesterday in Calabar, said Ngige’s advice was uncalled for at a time lecturers were planning to return to work.

“A government official like Ngige should not be talking about proscribing the union at a time like this. The Minister himself participated in this truce in a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives. “Any government official still thinking in that direction should re-trace his/her steps in the interest of the country,” Edor quipped.

According to him, following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, there is light at the end of the tunnel as some understanding and shifting of grounds have been entered into and reached between the union and the Federal Government.

 

