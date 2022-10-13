News

ASUU slams Ngige over calls for proscription

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has chided the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige for advising the Federal Government to proscribe the association.

Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar branch, Dr. John Edor, who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Calabar, said Ngige’s advice was uncalled for at a time lecturers were planning to return to work.

“A government official like Ngige should not be talking about proscribing the Union at a time like this. The minister himself participated in this truce in a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Any government official still thinking in that direction should re-trace his/her steps for the interest of the country,” Edor quipped.

According to him, following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, there is light at the end of the tunnel as some understanding and shifting of grounds have been entered into and reached between the Union and the Federal Government.

“We need to process this outcome through the various organs and the final decision will be taken at the National Executive Council of ASUU,” he revealed.

On the registration of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA) by the Federal Government, Edor described the act as totally wrong.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG may close Third Mainland for repairs on July 24

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.   “We want to do maintenance work on Third […]
News

Ukraine recaptures southern villages from Russians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian forces have liberated a key village in the southern region of Kherson, hastening another Russian military retreat. The defence ministry in Kyiv posted a video showing the 35th marine brigade hoisting a Ukrainian flag above Davydiv Brid, amid reports of several other nearby villages being recaptured, reports the BBC. Russian forces have already […]
News Top Stories

Diplomacy, vital tool for leadership, governance –Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has said that diplomacy remains a very vital tool of governance and leadership in any society, nation or organisation. Obi, who attended the inaugural lecture of the Anyaoku Institute for Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, congratulated the university authorities for establishing the Institute which, he said, would go a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica