ASUU: Stakeholders back strike, ask President to secure the future of the Nigerian child

Stakeholders in the education sector have backed the on-going strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) towards getting improved funding for the revitalization of public varsities and new salaries for the lecturers.

The stakeholders stated this at the engagement programme organised by the Ibadan Zone of ASUU held on the University of Ibadan Conference Centre to brief stakeholders on the reasons ASUU embarked on the current strike and ask for suggestions from the public.

In his opening speech, the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo, who was represented by former National Treasurer of ASUU, Professor Ademola Aremu, lamented that the plan of government was for the children of the masses to continue to serve their own children who are educated abroad by deliberately under-funding public university education.

Present at the engagement was the Chairman University of Ibadan ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole, and his counterparts, including: Professor Moyo Ajao (UNILORIN), Dr. Biodun Olaniran (LAUTECH), Dr. Femi Abanikanda (UNIOSUN), Dr. Adesola Dauda (KWASU), and Dr. Dele Ashiru (UNILAG).

Taking the stakeholders through the journey of ASUU strike, Aremu noted that ASUU was fighting for the interest of children of the masses and the future of the country knowing full well that an uneducated child will become terror to the country.

He stated that Federal Government has not been faithful towards fulfilling the agreements it reached with the Union but preferred to allocate more funds for the executives and the legislative arm of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...