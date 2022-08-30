News

ASUU: State varsities can’t be forced to implement FG’s pact – Pro-chancellors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Committee of Prochancellors of state universities has said state universities could not be forced into implementing agreement reached by the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The pro-chancellors in a communique made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also called for democratisation of memberships of unions in the universities.

 

The communique reads: “ The Committee of Pro- Chancellors of State-owned Universities read with alarm and disbelieve a statement made by the President of the ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodike, on a television programme on Arise, where he said state universities are “irrelevant and quacks” on August 26.

“Our first reaction was to ignore this tendentious, ill conceived and flagrant unconscionable statement by the President of ASUU, but on reflection, it was thought necessary to do a rejoinder to this rather unfortunate statement having regard to the position of the President of ASUU in the scheme of things in our University system in Nigeria.

“Though, COPSUN will not want to go into any diatribe with the President of ASUU, the committee wishes to state as follows to put records straight:  “That the Pro-Chancellors of our State Universities and indeed members of the Councils are distinguished and accomplished eminent persons who had served and still serving this Nation in many capacities.

Amongst the members are retired Ambassadors, retired Generals in the Armed forces, retired Vice-Chancellors, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, renowned politicians and other distinguished professionals.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

