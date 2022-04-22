News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: ACF willing to mediate between FG, university lecturers

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has volunteered to mediate on the lingering strike action between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government towards ending the impasse. A statement by Malam Murtala Aliyu, Secretarygeneral of the Arewa Consultative Forum and made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, offers, like any neutral socio-political organization in the country, to mediate on the impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government of Nigeria., The forum said it thought it wise to mediate considering the uncompromising stands of the two bodies, as to the issues at stake and its impact on the society.

The statement said “It is with great sense of concern that the Arewa Consultative Forum find it necessary to speak up in the standoff between the negotiation teams, on a situation causing chains of academic strikes in the country. “The frequency of the strike over the last three decades has set the tertiary education sector years behind, affecting the quality of the products. The current impasse has lasted too long, a sign that a different approach is needed to resolve this disagreement of ideas.” ACF said: “The nation is held to ransom as a result of this deadlock and the situation must stop immediately.

Arewa Consultative Forum calls on the Federal Government and ASUU, as a matter of urgency, reconsider further dialogues on alternative terms to the former strategies. “We, again, call on both parties to reconsider changing their approaches, as it is imperative to note here that: Strike are too many and seem to be outdated and of little effect. “Therefore, alternative measures to strikes must be thought of and the present situation must be reversed, immediately. Realistic response should be made to all ASUU requests.

“It is the parents, students, lecturers and the society, in general, that bear the brunt of these strikes more, and that such scenarios must be avoided to, responsively, deliver services to the nation.” “Every governments’ as well as stakeholders’ actions should be seen to be responsive all through. It is, only, reasonable to act, immediately, to address all issues without making the rest of the public suffer any further. Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, is offering to host the mediation,” the statement said.

 

