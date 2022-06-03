ASUU Strike: Anglican Bishop, Oluyamo, urges speedy resolution

…urges all stakeholders to allow peaceful elections in Ekiti, Osun states

The Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo has called on the Federal Government to see to the needs of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) so as to allow students resume their academic activities without further delay.

The Bishop spoke in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State Friday, while delivering an address at an occasion to mark his 7th year anniversary as the Bishop of the Diocese.

Speaking further at the occasion, which was also used to commission a 300kva transformer and the road leading to Rehoboth at the Diocesan Headquarters, the clergyman said the students have spent too much time at home doing nothing. This, according to him, could lead them into vices.

Bishop Oluyamo also used the occasion to urge Nigerians to pray and allow for a peaceful transition of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, noting that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour.

In his words: “As we continue our service to God and humanity, we appeal for prayers for our nation Nigeria; for peace and peaceful transition of Buhari’s administration. We can’t afford to let our great nation be divided through politics. We must not let ourselves down in this period because it’s a very sensitive time for our nation.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to see to the needs of ASUU so that students can resume academic activities without further delay. These students have stayed for too long at home, I urge both the Federal Government and leadership of ASUU to meet at a roundtable and resolve the issue in the interest of our future generations.”

Speaking on the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States, slated for June 18 and July 16 respectively, Bishop Oluyamo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other major players in the elections to play the game according to the rules for the benefit of the residents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...