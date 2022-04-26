News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Appoint competent hand as Education Minister –Group tells FG

Parents and education reporters under the aegis of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) yesterday demanded “the appointment of a competent hand as Education Minister”. They condemned the continued closure of public universities following the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU); and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) are also  on strike.

 

The concerned parents also condemned the government for its silence over the strike, saying they are worried about the future of their children.

 

The call was made yesterday during a peaceful walk organised by EWAN. Human rights activist, Mr. Jiti Ogunye; the Chief Executive Officer, Edumark Consulting, and the Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE) Network, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde; the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, and National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), among others, were part of the event.

 

“We call for the appointment of a competent hand as Education Minister,” the group said. Worried by the development, Ogunde said: “We are all concerned and we believe that our children deserve a better life and education. As parents, we say no to the continued strike in the universities. It is dangerous to continue to close our universities.

 

So, we are calling on the government to give the children of the poor, who cannot go abroad to acquire education like their children, to have a better life.” She challenged parents to put the issue of education of their children on the front burner by coming out to demand why their children are not in school.

 

The peaceful walk tagged: “EWAN #Walk for Public Universities,” which started from LTV, Agidingbi, and ended at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, raised concerns over the continued closure of the universities.

EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, of Premium Times, presented a letter, titled: “Continued Closure of Nigerian Universities: An Open Letter to President Buhari,” to the President through Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The association presented letters to Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, calling for the immediate reopening of the universities.

 

Part of the letter reads: “The association has watched with grave concern how Nigeria’s university system, nay the entire education sector, has continued to suffer neglect from successive  administrations. “However, it is common knowledge that the quality of a nation’s children and its youths determines the future to behold.

 

This letter therefore becomes relevant, not only in fulfilment of the advocacy mandate of EWANasagroupof journalists but also in furtherance of our responsibility as the conscience of the populace.”

 

The Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, received the group on behalf of the governor, and Ademola Kasumu, representing Ikeja 2 in the House of Assembly, also represented the Speaker.

 

