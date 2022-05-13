ASUU Strike: ATBU, Bauchi varsity female students plan naked protest

Students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) have commenced the mobilization of their female colleagues ahead of their plan to stage a half-naked street protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Some of the students, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, asked the Federal Government to resolve its problems with the Union to enable them to return to school.

One of them said: “So far we’ve contacted more than 500 female students and they have agreed to participate in the protest and we’re expecting more before the final day.” They slammed the Federal Government and ASUU for neglecting their responsibilities of providing a conducive and uninterrupted learning environment for the students. “As law-abiding students, we’ve been patient enough, our career future is in danger because of some unpatriotic citizens who only care and are concerned by their children and families,” the students said.

