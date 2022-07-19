News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Aviation workers appeal to Buhari, threaten to shut airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The group threatened to shutdowntheaviationsector and join the two-day nationwide protest (next Tuesday and Wednesday) against the continued closure of public universities by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the lecturers. The body said it has put its members on the alert to the solidarity actions on the directive of the NLC at very short notice. In a statement by its General Secretary Abdulrasaq Saidu, the ANAP told Buhari to end the strike without further delay. According to the group, the continued closure of the universities has led to some of the students being involved in social vices.

 

The association said the over four-month strike has ridiculed the education system and made it a laughing stock of the world. It said: “ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT have been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour unions. “Our children are using  eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way.” The ANAP said not only the students were suffering but their parents and society following the strike. “Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way,” it stated. The association warned that the future of education will be bleak as little or no attention is focused on the system as most of the children of politicians are attending school abroad

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

China helping Pakistan augment its nuclear capabilities – Thinktank

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s aid to Pakistan in developing nuclear energy technology and assisting the country in the construction of nuclear power plants pose proliferation risks, reported a Canada-based thinktank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). Pakistan refused to meet International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safeguards and due to this, Canada decided to terminate its nuclear energy cooperation with Islamabad in 1976. […]
News

Bayelsa to collaborate with NAPTIP to fight human trafficking

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has said that it was ready to collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to fight against human trafficking in the state. Speaking in Yenagoa when the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, paidhim a visit, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, called […]
News Top Stories

Airtel Nigeria generates N122.8bn from voice, data in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s third-largest mobile network operator, Airtel, yesterday said it had generated a total of N122.8 billion (USD341 million) from voice calls, data subscriptions, and other digital services in the last three months. According to the financial statement released by the company’s parent body, Airtel Africa, the Nigerian operation recorded an 8.9 per cent growth in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica