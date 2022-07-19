ASUU Strike: Aviation workers appeal to Buhari, threaten to shut airports

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The group threatened to shutdowntheaviationsector and join the two-day nationwide protest (next Tuesday and Wednesday) against the continued closure of public universities by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the lecturers. The body said it has put its members on the alert to the solidarity actions on the directive of the NLC at very short notice. In a statement by its General Secretary Abdulrasaq Saidu, the ANAP told Buhari to end the strike without further delay. According to the group, the continued closure of the universities has led to some of the students being involved in social vices.

The association said the over four-month strike has ridiculed the education system and made it a laughing stock of the world. It said: “ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT have been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour unions. “Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way.” The ANAP said not only the students were suffering but their parents and society following the strike. “Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way,” it stated. The association warned that the future of education will be bleak as little or no attention is focused on the system as most of the children of politicians are attending school abroad

