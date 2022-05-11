News

ASUU Strike: Blame selfish leaders – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has ascribed the state of Nigeria’s educational sector particularly the continuous strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the selfishness of the political class.

The Yoruba leader who stressed that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder said that the trust of Nigerians in politicians was fading gradually since President Muhammadu Buhari, whom many expected to be a messiah, disappointed them.

Speaking recently during his 52nd birthday celebration in Lagos where he gave scholarships to students from four tertiary institutions, Adams said that Nigerians lack trust for any among those clamouring to be president come 2023.

“I can tell you from all indications, the only man Nigerians believed could save the country was Buhari but he disappointed them. All those clamouring to be president now, Nigerians do not trust them.

“It is very clear that people are not willing to cast their vote, the number of people voting is reducing every time. The candidate that has experience will not be allowed to be President of Nigeria because they have commercialised the political space and that is the reason why we don’t get it right as a country.

“We always advise our politicians not to run away from the way we started, the constitution we wrote in 1963. If we don’t do the needful, I don’t know what will happen in the next three years,” Adams stated in a press statement.

He continued: “I can tell you categorically that the way this country is going I am not happy at all. We are running away from the basics, we are trying to abandon what builds a nation. All that our political class is interested in is power and to make money at the expense of common people and oppress them.”

Adams said that the scholarship given to four students from Ekiti State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Adekunle Ajasin University and University of Ibadan was to encourage students to embrace Yoruba studies.

 

