ASUU strike: Buhari meets Pro-Chancellors, promises further consultations

In a bid to end the protracted strike action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Chairmen and select members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The President, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, promised to engage in further consultations with relevant stakeholders. Buhari said that without necessarily going back on what was already an established policy, “I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you.”

The Pro-Chancellors were led to the meeting by Professor Nimi Briggs, who said they had come to meet with the President in three capacities; “As President and Commander-in-Chief, as the father of the nation, and as the Visitor to the Federal universities.” He added that despite the pall cast by more than seven months of industrial action, “the future of university system in the country is good,” citing as example the recent listing of the University of Ibadan among the first 1,000 uni-versities in the world, a development he said was occurring for the first time. Briggs commended the Federal Government for the concessions already made to the striking lecturers, including the offer to raise salaries by 23.5% across board, and 35% for Professors.

He, however, asked for “further inching up of the salary, in view of the economic situation of the country.” The Pro-Chancellors also asked for a reconsid-eration of the No-Work, No-Pay stance of the government, promising that the lecturers would make up for time lost as soon as an amicable situation was reached, and schools reopened. The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nana Opiah, said that all the concessions made by the Federal Government were to ensure that the industrial action comes to an end, but regretted that ASUU has remained adamant.

 

Our Reporters

