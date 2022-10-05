ASUU Strike: Corruption undermining investments in education-Buhari laments

…accuses striking unions of complicity

…says govt can’t bear cost of education alone

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that corruption has been undermining government’s investments in education in the country. This came as he accused unions embarking on incessant strikes to give an impression that government was grossly underfunding education of complicity.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari maintained that government alone could not bear the cost of education in the country. He spoke yesterday in his opening address at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Public Service held at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

The summit was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

While accusing his critics of always downplaying funding of the sector by focusing only on budgetary allocations, the President urged them to do more comprehensive re-evaluation of the system.

According to him, the measurement of investment in the sector should include total annual education budget of the federal, states and other financial commitments.

He said: “Incessant strikes especially by unions in the tertiary education often imply that government is grossly underfunding education, but I must say that corruption in the education system from basic level to the tertiary level has been undermining our investment in the sector and those who go on prolonged strikes on flimsy reasons are no less complicit.

“The 1999 Constitution places a premium on education by placing it on the Concurrent List, thereby laying the responsibilities of budgeting and underwriting qualitative education on both the Federal and State Governments.

“The total education budget for each year is therefore a reflection of both federal and state budgets and should be viewed other financial commitments in their totality.

“The allocation to education in the federal budget should not be considered via allocation to the Federal Ministry of Education and also academic institutions alone, but should include allocation to the Universal Basic Education, transfers to TETFUND and refund from the Education Tax Pool Account to TETFUND.”

While noting that the aggregate education budget in all 36 states of the federation and that of the Federal Government, combined with the internally generated revenues of the educational institutions themselves were also subjects that require attention of critics of government funding of education, the President said his administration had been implementing policies such as Home-Grown Feeding Program and Safe School Initiative to ensure better Scholl enrolments in the country.

He expressed concerns at various forms of corruption in schools including sorting or cash for marks/ grades, sex for marks, sex for grade alterations, examination malpractice, sexual harassment, pay-roll padding, amongst others even as he commended the ICPC for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment as abuse of power in educational institutions.

Assuring of government’s continuous finding of education within its realistically available revenue, Buhari urged stakeholders, including the media to equally advocate for transparency in the amount generated as internally generated revenue by educational institutions and how such funds were expended.

The President said the government could no longer continue to fund education alone because of its dwindling resources urging academics to attract endowments, research and other grants to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education similar to what obtains in other countries.

While congratulating the sole winner of 2022 Public Service Integrity Award, Superintendent Daniel Itse Amah, who rejected the sum of $200,000 to drop a case, and followed up with investigations until the culprit was prosecuted, Buhari also commended the ICPC Chairman, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Registrar of JAMB, for organizing the summit and bringing together the three arms of Government, MDAs and other stakeholders to deliberate on corruption in the educational sector of Nigeria.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, in his remarks said the education sector had steadily assumed a pariah status because of corruption that erode values and resources, noting that education had become an enabler of corruption, instead of a tool for reforms and molding character.

