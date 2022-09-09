ASUU Strike: C’ttee of VCs to mediate in varsities’ crises

If fresh intervention by a group of former vicechancellors and pro-chancellors under the auspices of the Committee of Vice- Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) in the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is anything to go by, there may be an end soon to the crises rocking the nation’s public universities.

The group, The Sustainable Peace Team, is constituted by the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, comprising former vicechancellors and pro-chancellors with solid integrity, passion and commitment. The group, which also excludes serving vice-chancellors or prochancellors, in its avowed determination, reiterated its interest to wade in to end the protracted logjam, regretting that the colossal losses the prolonged strike, as well as the lingering and festering crises, have imputed in the nation’s university system are unimagined.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...