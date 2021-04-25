ASUU Strike: EKSU closes down varsity, proscribes unions

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) has ordered the immediate closure of the University, with all academic activities suspended. Lecturers at the Institution had embarked on industrial action sequel to the expiration of four weeks ultimatum issued to the management which elapsed on Thursday April 22nd.

The lecturers alleged neglect to their welfare/ payment of salaries by the school authority, pressing their demands with incessant protests on the Campus, shortly before and immediately after the expiration of the ultimatum.

A press release on Friday evening by the Head Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun said the decision by the management to close the school became necessary “as a result of the continuous disruption of lawful activities on campus which have endangered lives and property in the last one week.

“Consequently, to guarantee peace and orderliness on campus, all the four unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU) are hereby proscribed with immediate effect” The statement directed all students to vacate the cam-

Like this: Like Loading...