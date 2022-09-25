News

ASUU strike: EKSU to resume lectures –VC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

In view of the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has declared that the institution has to resume academic activities in order to avoid merging two sessions which he said if it happened, the institution would not be able to recover from the consequence which he said would be “catastrophe”.

 

Olanipekun said this at the 12th International Conference organised by  Children-in-Science and Technology (CIST), where relevant stakeholders converged in Ekiti State to deliberate on how a global network of scientifically and technologically literate society could be built, using children and youths as agents of change .

He said: “The University cannot afford to merge two sessions because we will not be able to recover from the catastrophe.

 

That is why the school management in its wisdom said we should resume concluding the second semester of 2020/2021. “As a state university, we don’t have the strength of Federal University when it comes to payment of backlog of salaries”

 

The stakeholders said the conference was about developing children on how to acquire and put into use scientific skills for robust transformation. The three-day- conference which ended yesterday came up at Ekiti State University.

The Director of CIST Prof. Ibiyinka Ogunlade of Chemistry Department, EKSU said the programme has had a tremendous impact on numerous children in shaping their future and influencing their perspectives about life.

“I am happy to say that Children-in-Science and Technology has been a tremendous blessing in multidimensional ways not only on the children and the youths who are our target but parents and caregivers as well.”

Ogunlade added that the organisation has been a structured one with the total support of members of the Board of Trustees who are distinguished personalities in various fields and across the globe.

Over 20 schools, private primary and secondary schools that participated at the conference made public presentations in the form of music, cultural dance, play and talks. The event also witnessed awards and exhibitions.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

