ASUU Strike: Esele asks FG to pay lecturers

Former Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Peter Esele has told the Federal Government to pay lecturers their withheld eight-month salary. The government has since told the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it will not pay its members for the eight months they were on strike.

In an interview with New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, Esele, who was also the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) President, said it was not right for the government to refuse to pay the lecturers. He said: “For the sake of mutual relationship and understanding, for the sake of tomorrow again, I think the government should pay because whether we want it or not, ASUU wants the best for the universities. “The Federal Government and ASUU must come together, and identify themselves as partners for the growth of university education.

 

