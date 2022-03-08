News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: FG gives c’ttee 3 months to renegotiate workable pact

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The newly inaugurated seven-man committee inaugurated by the Federal Government to address theissuesresulting toincessant strikes by university lecturers in the country, has been given three months to conclude renegotiationof the2009agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at workable terms. The committee, chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu- Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, was officially inaugurated on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. University lecturers have been on a one-month warning strike which commenced on February 14, 2022, over the failure of the Federal Government to honour amongst other promises, an improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy. Adamu, who lamented the incessant strike actions by ASUU, however, expressed optimism that the outcome of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement with universitybased Unions would engender industrial peace and harmony in public universities in the country. He recalled that the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreements between the Federal Government and the University- Based Staff Unions-ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) & Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU)-commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017. According to him, a number of unforeseen circumstances including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, “the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now.”

 

