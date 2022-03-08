ASUU Strike: FG gives c’ttee 3 months to renegotiate workable pact

The newly inaugurated seven-man committee inaugurated by the Federal Government to address theissuesresulting toincessant strikes by university lecturers in the country, has been given three months to conclude renegotiationof the2009agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at workable terms. The committee, chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu- Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, was officially inaugurated on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. University lecturers have been on a one-month warning strike which commenced on February 14, 2022, over the failure of the Federal Government to honour amongst other promises, an improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy. Adamu, who lamented the incessant strike actions by ASUU, however, expressed optimism that the outcome of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement with universitybased Unions would engender industrial peace and harmony in public universities in the country. He recalled that the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreements between the Federal Government and the University- Based Staff Unions-ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) & Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU)-commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017. According to him, a number of unforeseen circumstances including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, “the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now.”
Related Articles
Gunmen raze state CID Umuahia
Gunmen yesterday burnt down the Abia State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), of the State Police Command at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia the state capital. The extent of damage could not be immediately ascertained. This is coming days after the DIG in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Police and the Coordinating DIG South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DPR issues 3-month notice to illegal gas depot operators
The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has issued a three-month quit notice for unregistered and illegal gas dealers in Nigeria to regularise their dealership or face possible sealing off of their business premises. The DPR Branch Controller in Katsina State, Engineer Aminu Sanusi, who declared this, maintained that illegal gas depots, particularly those in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dakibiyu: Insecurity, demolition unsettle residents
The past few weeks have not been the best of times for residents of Dakibiyu, following rising insecurity, deaths and demolition of illegal structures in parts of the community. CALEB ONWE reports Dakibiyu, a rural community located in the Jabi District, Abuja Municipal Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has a population […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)