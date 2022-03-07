News

ASUU Strike: FG gives c’ttee 3 months to renegotiate workable terms of agreement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The newly inaugurated seven-man committee inaugurated by the Federal Government  to address the issues resulting to incessant strikes by university lecturers in the country, has been given three months to conclude renegotiation of the 2009 agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at workable terms.

The committee, chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, was officially inaugurated on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

University lecturers have been on a one-month warning strike which commenced on February 14, 2022, over the failure of the Federal Government to honour amongst other promises, an improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy.

Adamu, who lamented the incessant strike actions by ASUU, however, expressed optimism that the outcome of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement with university-based Unions would engender industrial peace and harmony in public universities in the country.

He recalled that the re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreements between the Federal Government and the University-Based Staff Unions-ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) & Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU)-commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017.

According to him, a number of unforeseen circumstances including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, “the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now.”

He said there was no gainsaying that the earnest desire of every stakeholder in the Nigerian University System (NUS) and, indeed, the nation at large is to conclude this re-negotiation exercise within the shortest possible period.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

