ASUU Strike: FG inaugurates renegotiation team

…raises hope over reopening of public varsities

In renewed efforts to reach an implementable agreement with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has inaugurated a Federal Government team to re-negotiate the residual issues in the 2009 Agreements between the FGN and ASUU.
The team, which is categorised into substantive members, advisers and observers, is led by Professor Emeritus Munzali Jibril.
Adamu, who inaugurated the team on Wednesday in Abuja, revealed that public universities would soon reopen for academic activities.
He noted that government has been neck deep in several meetings with the leadership of ASUU and other relevant stakehokders, in a bid to resolve the outstanding issues that led to the current industrial action that has kept university students and academic staff off the campuses for so long.
While disclosing that significant progress has been recorded in the course of the meetings, he reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration to finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the education sector most especially, the university sub-sector.
According to him, government was determined to use all the available resources to provide the requisite environment, infrastructure as well as improve the conditions of service for all categories of staff in Nigerian universities.

