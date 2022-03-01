ASUU strike: FG not against increase in lecturers’ salaries, says Ngige

The Federal Government has said it was not averse to increase in salaries of public university lecturers who have been on a one-month warning strike since last month.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who spoke to State House Correspondents Tuesday after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing engagement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Presidential Villa, said the Federal Government was disposed to comparing what the lecturers earn presently with what is obtainable in other climes and make compensatory increment if necessary.

Ngige said: “Yes, our university lecturers here deserve good pay. A worker is due his wages. So, if we compare with what obtains in other climes and they are not adequately remunerated, there is nothing that stops the government within the lean resources we have to do some compensation raise and make them happy.

“So, we are not opposed to that but there is a process like I explained to them.”

He noted that the President, after consultation with some stakeholders, including the National Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), had mandated him to find a quick solution to the strike, which had since led to his engaging the union.

According to Ngige, a meeting had been held with ASUU with another one planned for Tuesday, stressing that the two areas that have not had issues properly analysed were earned allowances and revitalization, “otherwise, we have put timelines on most of the other things.”

According to him, a timeline had been given for the draft proposal the union has at the ministry of education for their conditions of service and wages to be concluded.

He disclosed that the reports of a panel headed by the Chairman of Pro-chancellors would be examined in conjunction with the National Salaries and Wages Commission when submitted to ensure that the allowances so proposed do not run counter to government extant fixtures.

He said Buhari was satisfied with his brief, stressing that the “2020 December agreement with ASUU is on course in terms of implementation.”

