ASUU Strike: FG reconstitutes new team to negotiate 2009 agreement

The Federal Government has reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU). The new seven-man team would be chaired by Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs, the Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu- Alike Ikwo, with members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country. Other members includes; Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University.

Wukari -Member representing North East; Prof. Funmi Togunu Bickersteth, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi as Member for South West; Sen. Chris Adighije, Pro- Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja, Member for South East. Also on the team were Prof. Olu Obafemi, Pro- Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna Member representing North-Central; Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology as Member representing the North West zone, and Mr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, member from the South-South zone.

Reconstituting the team, Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, said there was need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on our campuses. A statement by the Director Press of the Ministry, Ben Goong, said: “The team will be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, the 7th of March, 2022 at the Minister’s Conference room, headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education.”

 

