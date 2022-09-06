News

ASUU Strike: FG should borrow to meet lecturers’ demand –TUC

Following the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), frontline labour centre, Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to borrow money to meet the university lecturers’ demands.

 

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, President of TUC, Festus Osifo, said it was out of place borrowing funds for infrastructure without considering same for human capacity development. He said part of the mon-  ey government intended borrowing to fund the N19 trillion 2023 budget should be deployed in resolving the crisis.

 

He said: “If the money to be borrowed is to complete the Second Niger Bridge or railway line, the question is who wants to use them? Those sectors are not more important than education. ”We have been borrowing money to solve our infrastructural problems and no infrastructure is more valuable than human assets.

 

“We must get our priority right and government needs to put on its thinking cap. In civilised society, the government is made up of serious-minded people. The common man on the street is more creative than the people elected to public office.”

 

He lamented the brain  in the country, saying any government that fails to fix education is a joker. He added: “We don’t know when the strike will be called off, all we are hearing is blame game. The President has the obligation to resolve this issue.”

 

Speaking on the rising spate of insecurity in the  country, he called on the Federal Government to think outside the box in order to stem the ugly development. He said government had been applying the same method to check the situation without achieving result.

 

Calling on the leaders to stand and live up to its responsibilities, he said the key duty of the government was to secure its people, stressing that “today as a country, we have failed in this. The death recorded due to banditry and kidnapping has gone up astronomically.

 

