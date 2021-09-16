News Top Stories

ASUU strike: FG withholds 13 months salaries of 129 ATBU, UNIJOS, KASHERE lecturers

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

…129 ATBU, UNIJOS, KASHERE lecturers affected

The Bauchi Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed the Federal Government has withheld 13 months’ salaries of 129 lecturers of the University of Jos UNIJOS), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State. Recently, ASUU declared its intention to resume its suspended strike following government’s failure to fulfil its promises to public university lecturers.

The Coordinator of the union, Prof Lawal Garba Abubakar, who made the claim at a press conference after a meeting at ASUU secretariat, said 95 UNIJOS lecturers were affected, with ATBU Bauchi 16, and Federal University, Kashere, 18. Abubakar blamed the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige for the face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government. According to him, the inconsistencies observed by the union in the application of the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPS) in salary payment and remittance of third-party deductions have continued across all federal universities.

He said: “Since the introduction of the IPPIS in February 2020, our members have continued to be omitted from t payment of salary on a monthly basis. This is the situation across all the federal universities. “Every month when salary is paid a different set of staff will have their names omitted from the payment for that particular month. “As we speak now, about 95 lecturers from the University of Jos are being owed salary arrears of two to 13 months. It is the same situation in ATBU,16, Bauchi and Federal University, Kashere, 18.” Abubakar accused government of victimizating ASUU members using the IPPIS “as a ploy to force them to enroll, thereby frustrating the implementation of the University Transparency Accoutability Solutions (UTAS) as agreed before the strike was suspended in 2020”.

The union chief added, “The questions that need answers here are: are some individuals conducting findings on the high cost of maintenance and consultancy fees on the IPPIS as against the freely developed and more efficient UTAS that has taken care of the universities’ peculiarities in line with extant laws? Could this be the reason for the foot-dragging by the FG to deploy UTAS in the universities?” The ASUU also claimed most of the Associate Professors supposed to retire at 70 were being forced to retired due to the IPPIS “through the abrupt stoppage of their salaries in violation of the Universities Miscellaneous Act of 2012”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

13m Nigerians to benefit from social intervention programmes – Farouq

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq Tuesday said over 13 million persons will benefit from various social intervention programmes of the Buhari administration. Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by Maymunah Idris, (Special Assistant Legal in the Ministry) made the statement at the training of Independent Monitors, in […]
News Top Stories

DMO: FG spends N609bn on debt servicing in 3 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Buhari charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources The Federal Government spent a total of N609,134,926,039.42 to service debt obligations between January and March 2020, latest debt service report posted last night by Debt Management Office (DMO) on its website showed. A breakdown of the debt service revealed interest on NTBs stood at N111.605 […]
News

Ondo varsity postpones SSANU union election over strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has postponed the union’s election of new officers at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State. The election which was scheduled for today was postponed over nationwide strike of the union. A circular signed by Mr. Olayiwola Salaam, the National Vice-President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica