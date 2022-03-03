ASUU strike, fuel scarcity: Buhari’s medical trip abroad insensitive – PDP

*Demands Adamu Adamu’s sack

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive; President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical visit abroad at a time the country is suffering adverse fuel scarcity and university teachers going on strike.

The party also called for the resignation of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for walking out on Nigerian students who went to his office for his intervention on the on-going strike by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba stated in a statement that by travelling out of the country at the time Nigerians expect him to make himself available and provide leadership to address the agitations by striking university lecturers, President Buhari further exposed the All Progressives Congress (APC) lack of commitment towards the wellbeing and development of Nigerians youths.

“This is in tandem with APC’s sustained disdain for the Nigerian youths whom the president derided as ‘lazy youths’ in a foreign country.

“It further explains why the APC was unperturbed when its government massacred innocent and helpless Nigerian youths who were merely exercising their constitutional fundamental human right of peaceful protest during the #EndSARS protest of October 2020,” the statement added.

It condemned the ruling party’s insensitivity and utter disregard to the feelings of the Nigerians, and said such has heightened tension in the country, adding that if not checked it could result in widespread restiveness and eventual breakdown of law and order.

According to the PDP, the scarcity of fuel has resulted in spiral increase in transport fares, costs of food, medicines and other essential commodities, stating that as a result, many businesses have collapsed with huge job losses.

It recalled on the Federal Government’s claim to end the scarcity following the crisis arising from the importation contaminated fuel, but regretted that the promise was yet to be fulfilled.

PDP stated that while other world leaders are solving problems in their countries, President Buhari, who promised to fix the nation’s refineries, abandoned Nigerians to the excruciating fuel crisis, which it added, has crippled the nation’s economic activities.

“It is clear that the APC has come to the end of the road in governance and has nothing else to offer Nigerians,” PDP stated.

Meanwhile, the party said the Minister of Education exhibited an unpardonable discourteousness unfitting of a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by refusing to attend to the members of the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS).

“Our party insists that Adamu Adamu’s action is an assault and embarrassment to the nation’s education sector.

“It amounts to spitting in the face of the generality of the Nigerian youths as well as their parents; a conduct that is characteristic of the impunity, insensitivity and arrogant disdain for Nigerians which have permeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“That is why the APC government has always walked away from Nigerians in the face of critical situations that have to do with the security and welfare of the people.

“Of course, the APC as a party is in approval of the conduct of Adamu Adamu because such is in line with APC’s detestation and disparagement of Nigerians, especially the youths.”

The party likened the minister’s action to the October 2020 brutal killing of Nigerian youths by security agents at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos for exercising their rights to peaceful protest against injustice and brutality in the country.

“But for the maturity displayed by the students, Adamu Adamu’s attitude was capable of causing a breakdown of Law and Order at the venue of the meeting,” PDP added.

It described the right to education as a basic right which must not be denied the youths, adding that is reprehensible that the minister of education who ought to defend such right could conduct himself in such an undignified manner towards the youths.

