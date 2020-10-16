News

ASUU strike fuelling #EndSARS protest, says FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was contributing to the heightening ENDSARS protest in the country, saying several undergraduates have joined the match. Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known before stepping into a closed-door technical meeting with the leadership of ASUU yesterday in Abuja, also debunked reports in the media that government, had agreed to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS).

Ngige, who said UTAS would only be applicable to university academic staff if it was eventually accepted by government, said it had been approved to undergo three credibility tests with the first test completed on October 14, 2020. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who noted that the lecturers were willing to return to classes, accuser government of refusing to attend to its demands to push the tertiary education sector forward. Meanwhile, ASUU yesterday warned its members not to engage in any activity related to IPPIS, to avoid jeopardising the on-going engagement with the Federal Government on accepting UTAS.

The union noted that it was fully aware of the hardship the non-payment of salaries by the accountant-general and other forms of intimidation by over-zealous vice-chancellors had unleashed on its membership, and were leaving no stone unturned to redress the situation. “We have received information that IPPIS officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation will be visiting campuses as from Monday, October 19, 2020 for biometric data capture of academics.

“All ASUU members should have nothing to do with them. Fact-check by ASUU with the figures from the OAGF has proven the claim that our members are trooping to enrol in the IPPIS in Abuja as false. The enrolled number is inconsequential.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Garba Shehu to Obasanjo: You are Nigeria’s ‘divider-in-chief’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has fallen from the status of Nigeria’s commander-in-chief to its “divider-in-chief”.   Speaking at a virtual meeting earlier in the week, Obasanjo accused the Buhari administration of mismanaging the country’s socio-economic development.   He said old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up under Buhari, adding […]
News

2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes […]
News

Lawmaker provides succour for Plateau flood victims

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to ten communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency.   Longgap, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area of the state, said he was determined to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: