ASUU Strike: Govt constrained by limited resources –TETFund

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The newly-appointed Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc Sonny Echono, has said limited resources was a major factor affecting the Federal Government’s ability to meet all the demands put forward by the striking university lecturers. Echono spoke shortly after taking over as Executive Secretary of the Fund yesterday in Abuja in a brief ceremony.

 

He, however, disclosed that issues under agitation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that are related to the Ministry of Education had been met except two out of which one of the issues requires huge amounts of money to address.

 

Describing lecturers as critical stakeholders in the education sector who deserve the best, especially in terms of welfare, Echono, who recently retired as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, appealed to ASUU to call off the strike while the government worked out modalities to address the remaining issues.

 

