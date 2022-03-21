ASUU Strike: Govt constrained by limited resources – TETFund

News

The newly-appointed Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc Sonny Echono, has said limited resources was a major factor affecting the Federal Government’s ability to meet all the demands put forward by the striking university lecturers.

Echono spoke shortly after taking over as Executive Secretary of the Fund Monday in Abuja in a brief ceremony. He, however, disclosed that issues under agitation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that are related to the Ministry of Education had been met except two out of which one of the issues requires huge amounts of money to address.

Describing lecturers as critical stakeholders in the education sector who deserve the best, especially in terms of welfare, Echono, who recently retired as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, appealed to ASUU to call off the strike while the government worked out modalities to address the remaining issues.

According to him, there is a need for Nigeria to invest massively in the education sector if she must meet up with global competitiveness.

He said: “Conversations are in advanced stage and those in the purview of the ministry have been done, there are just two with the major one containing huge funds.

“Our education system requires massive investment if we have to prepare our children to meet global competition, create wealth, jobs, and explore their God-given talents. We need to treat our teachers better and let them have a living wage.

“We must invest in education. Nobody is pretending that there are no difficulties and challenges in our university system but let’s do the little we can to put an end to all these disruptions.”

While urging the directors to carry out a cost analysis to figure out improvements in their operations in order to enthrone equity, engage in efficient and prudent use of resources, Echono stated that TETFund is a major player in helping the country meet its national demands through a knowledge-based economy.

The outgoing Executive Secretary, Prof Elias Bogoro, who described the handing over as an exceptional transition, said under his tenure the Fund tried to uphold fidelity, meet expectations of beneficiary institutions within the ambit of the law, while addressing the weak research culture to a globally acceptable standard.

 

