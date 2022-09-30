News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: IPPIS will erode university autonomy- Osodeke

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comments Off on ASUU Strike: IPPIS will erode university autonomy- Osodeke

…govt has right to decide workers’ wages – Ngige

The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, hassaidtheIntegrated Payrolls and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) will erode the autonomy of the nation’s universities if it is adopted as the payment platform of the government the ivory towers. Speaking yesterday in Abuja, Osodekesaidtheadoption of the IPPIS is going to take away the autonomy of the universities as the law gives the governing councils of the universities and not the Office of the Accountant- Generalof theFederationthe powers to dictate the method of payment of salaries and emoluments.

He spoke at the tripartite meeting brokered by the House of Representatives on thelingeringseven-monthold strike by university lecturers. The ASUU President argued that the IPPIS payment system does not have a proper checking system that is capable of taking into account the peculiarities of the nation’s universitiesandisnotunique. Osodeke submitted that the Federal Government is paying a foreign company in billionsof nairatooperatethe IPPIS, adding that no nation willexposeitsacademicsdata to a foreign company. According to him, the Universities Miscellaneous Act 2012 gave the universities power to regulate its own activities and the Universities Autonomy Act 2013 specifically stated that the circulars from the government and its agenciesshouldnotdictatefor the ivory towers.

He queried why it would take the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) sixteen years to complete the verification of the system for seamless payment of all workers. But while countering the ASUU president’s presentation, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, said there was an audit of all the government agencies by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that recommend the payment system. She said the HOSCF office had completed the verification of the human resource component of the IPPIS and haddiscovereddiscrepancies in the age and qualifications of employees of the Federal Government. She added that the office is currently conducting verification of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on the payment system. On his own part, the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Okolkeaboh Sylva, said there was no basis for the employee to dictate to the employer the payment system for his or her entitlements.

He said the problem was that if the Federal Government adopts the University Transparency Solution System (UTAS) as being championed by the striking university teachers, other unions in the education sector will demand their own payment system. Also speaking at the meeting, the minister for labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, who also restated the government’s position on the lingering industrial dispute by the university teachers said that the Trade Disputes Act gives the government right to dictate the wage of all classes of workers in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP, APC at loggerheads over state of the nation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were engaged in a verbal war at the weekend over the state of the nation, using indices such as the economy, level of poverty and insecurity in the country.   The altercation followed a recent editorial published by Financial Times of London which portrayed […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N488.24bn fiscal deficit in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N488.24 billion in its operations in April this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed this in its April 2020 Economic Report released yesterday. According to the report, “The fiscal operations of the Federal Government in April 2020 resulted in a […]
News

Fayemi, Yahuza, others laud FUOYE’s outgoing VC over 80 completed projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and some eminent Nigerians yesterday commended outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for leading the university through 80 different infrastructural developments. Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Bisi Egbeyemi, described Soremekun as a magician, commending him for his great achievements. He urged […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica