ASUU Strike: Kebbi varsity students want lecturers’ salaries stopped

Protesting National Union of Kebbi State Students and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have told the Kebbi State Government to stop paying the striking Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA) lecturers. KSUSTA lecturers are part of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesters, who stormed the Ministry for Higher Education yesterday, expressed dismay over the strike. Addressing journalists after their meeting with the ministry, NANS Zone A Coordinator, Muhammad Kichinga, said since the Federal Government applied Section 42 sub 1A of the Trade Dispute act Law “No Work, No Pay” the state government should also apply the same law.

He said students should not be prevented from pursuing their education. Kichinga told the stateowned university to withdraw from the strike, saying if they refused, the government should also stop the lecturers. Also speaking, the National Union of Kebbi State Students’ President, Muhammad Majo appeal to KSUSTA ASUU to withdraw from the strike and allow normal academic activities to resume. Director, Students Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education Hussaini Alhaji Tata promised to convey the protesters’ demands to the state government.

 

