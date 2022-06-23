News

ASUU Strike: Kebbi varsity students want lecturers’ salaries stopped

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Protesting National Union of Kebbi State Students and National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) have told the Kebbi State Government to stop paying the striking Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA) lecturers.

KSUSTA lecturers are part of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesters, who stormed the Ministry for Higher Education Thursday, expressed dismay over the strike.

Addressing the journalists after their meeting with the ministry, NANS Zone A Coordinator, Muhammad Kichinga, said since the Federal Government applied Section 42 sub 1A of the Trade Dispute act Law “No Work, No Pay” the state government should also apply the same law.

Also speaking, the National Union of Kebbi State Students’ President, Muhammad Majo appeal to KSUSTA ASUU to withdraw from the strike and allow normal academic activities to resume.

Director, Students Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education Hussaini Alhaji Tata promised to convey the protesters’ demands to the state government.

 

Our Reporters

