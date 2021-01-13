ASUU Strike: Lecturer turned taxi driver’s body found with bullet wound

The body of a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ịkwọ (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, Kyrian Nwoke has been found dead in Abakaliki, the state capital.

His body was found on Monday near the popular Rice Mill with bullets wounds.

He had gone to pick up some passengers in his car which he was using for taxi services following the ASUU strike which had kept him from his lecturing job.

He had registered the car with an online car-hailing service so as to make ends meet and take care of his young wife and child.

But on Sunday he went missing after he picked up some passengers in Abakaliki.

His dead body was found the next day with bullet wounds and his car was nowhere to be found.

His murder was posted on social media platforms including facebook which has gone viral.

One of the lecturers of the AE-FUNAI conformed his murder and blamed his death on the Federal Government’s inability to pay the lecturers.

The lecturer, who did not want his name published, said: “Kyrian Nwoke was a lecturer in the Physiology Department at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Nigeria. He was also a Ph.D. student.

“As a result of the hardship occasioned by the prolonged ASUU strike and FG withholding of lecturers salaries for over six months, he registered his car under the online taxi hailing service to make ends meet.

“On Sunday, January 10, he was called to go and pick up some customers at Udemezue Street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies at Ogoja Road, Abakaliki.

“He never returned from that journey as his lifeless body with a bullet wound was discovered the next day near the Rice Mill along the same Ogoja Road and his car missing.”

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comment as at the time of this report.

