Metro & Crime

ASUU Strike: Lecturer turned taxi driver’s body found with bullet wound

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

The body of a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ịkwọ (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, Kyrian Nwoke has been found dead in Abakaliki, the state capital.
His body was found on Monday near the popular Rice Mill with bullets wounds.
He had gone to pick up some passengers in his car which he was using for taxi services following the ASUU strike which had kept him from his lecturing job.
He had registered the car with an online car-hailing service so as to make ends meet and take care of his young wife and child.
But on Sunday he went missing after he picked up some passengers in Abakaliki.
His dead body was found the next day with bullet wounds and his car was nowhere to be found.
His murder was posted on social media platforms including facebook which has gone viral.
One of the lecturers of the AE-FUNAI conformed his murder and blamed his death on the Federal Government’s inability to pay the lecturers.
The lecturer, who did not want his name published, said: “Kyrian Nwoke was a lecturer in the Physiology Department at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Nigeria. He was also a Ph.D. student.
“As a result of the hardship occasioned by the prolonged ASUU strike and FG withholding of lecturers salaries for over six months, he registered his car under the online taxi hailing service to make ends meet.
“On Sunday, January 10, he was called to go and pick up some customers at Udemezue Street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies at Ogoja Road, Abakaliki.
“He never returned from that journey as his lifeless body with a bullet wound was discovered the next day near the Rice Mill along the same Ogoja Road and his car missing.”
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comment as at the time of this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Group appeals to Buhari to relocate IDPs to their ancestral homes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos A civil Society group, known as Global Centre for Media and Human Empowerment (GCMHE), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the urgent relocation of various internally displaced persons camps in the Northern states back to their ancestral homes. The non-governmental organisation also urged the President to direct the security […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel shoots police officer in Oyo town

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was confusion on Saturday when a member of the Oyo State Security Network also known as “Amotekun Corps” shot a police officer in Oyo town. New Telegraph learnt that the police officer, Mr. Fatai Yekini, was shot by an Amotekun Corps member identified as Ibrahim Ogundele at the Sanga area of Oyo town while […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara LG commission chief slumps, dies after attending ex-gov daughter’s wedding

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, is dead. Yandoto died on Sunday after he attended the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter in Sokoto. The guests were later invited for a luncheon at Sokoto Government House after they left the ex-governor’s residence where the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica