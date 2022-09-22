News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Lecturers’ salaries should be used to compensate students – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal Government to use the university lecturers’ salaries to compensate the students for the number of months the lecturers were on strike. The party also said the seven months strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in February could have been avoided had the Ministry of Labour and Productivity done the needful. The APC National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman, who stated this, said government should review Industrial laws to prevent future strikes by government agencies.

Lukman, whose statement in Abuja, came after the National industrial Court judgement asking ASUU to return back to classrooms said, it is better late than never. In the statement, he said: “Today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the National Industrial Court (NIC), presided by Justice Polycap Hamman ruled that ASUU strike is a breach of Section 18(1) of the Trade Dispute Act and accordingly ordered ASUU to call off the strike. “Noting that the strike by ASUU commenced since February 14, 2022, Justice Polycap Hamman observed that the strike has caused irreparable damage to the careers of many students in Nigeria.”

 

News

Ogun: Police arrest 3 suspected ritualists while exhuming corpse

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected ritualists while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo at Sabo area of Abeokuta. Taiwo reportedly died and was buried about six months ago at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo. But, the suspects, Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were caught exhuming the corpse for […]
Protesters storm Ibadan, demand Igboho’s release

You’re hypocritical –Afenifere tells FG, security agencies About 200 youths y e s t e r d a y marched on the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, to protest the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Also yesterday, the Pan- Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, lampooned the Federal Government for […]
News

Foundation donates fans, chairs to Bola Tinubu Health Centre

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Pertinence Group, through its foundation, Reachout Pertinence Foundation, has donated units of ceiling fans and waiting for area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda, Lagos. The foundation in a statement said the donation was aimed at aimed to provide the PHC’s patients and […]

