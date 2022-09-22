ASUU Strike: Lecturers’ salaries should be used to compensate students – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal Government to use the university lecturers’ salaries to compensate the students for the number of months the lecturers were on strike. The party also said the seven months strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in February could have been avoided had the Ministry of Labour and Productivity done the needful. The APC National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman, who stated this, said government should review Industrial laws to prevent future strikes by government agencies.

Lukman, whose statement in Abuja, came after the National industrial Court judgement asking ASUU to return back to classrooms said, it is better late than never. In the statement, he said: “Today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the National Industrial Court (NIC), presided by Justice Polycap Hamman ruled that ASUU strike is a breach of Section 18(1) of the Trade Dispute Act and accordingly ordered ASUU to call off the strike. “Noting that the strike by ASUU commenced since February 14, 2022, Justice Polycap Hamman observed that the strike has caused irreparable damage to the careers of many students in Nigeria.”

