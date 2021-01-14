Metro & Crime Top Stories

ASUU strike: Lecturerturned taxi driver shot dead

A lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, Mr. Kyrian Nwoke, has been found dead in Abakaliki. His body was discovered on Monday near the popular Rice Mill with bullet wounds.

Nwoke had gone to pick up some passengers in his car which he was using as a cab following the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which left him without salaries. He had registered the car with an online car-hailing service to take care of his young wife and child. But on Sunday he went missing after he picked up some passengers in Abakaliki. His body was found the next day with bullet wounds while his car was missing.

Nwoke’s murder was posted on social media platforms, including Facebook. One of the lecturers at the AEFUNAI conformed Nwoke’s murder. He also blamed Nwoke’s death on the Federal Government’s inability to pay the lecturers.

The lecturer, who did not want his name in print, said:” Kyrian Nwoke was a lecturer in the Physiology Department at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike, Nigeria. He was also a Ph.D. student.

“As a result of the hardship occasioned by the prolonged ASUU strike and the Federal Government withholding of lecturers’ salaries for over six months, he registered his car under the online taxi service to make ends meet.

“On Sunday, January 10, he was called to go and pick customers at Udemezue Street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies on Ogoja Road, Abakaliki. “He never returned from that journey as his body, with a bullet wound, was discovered the next day near the Rice Mill on the same Ogoja Road while his car is missing. “That was how Kyrian Nwoke’s sun set on that faithful Sunday, leaving his wife a widow and his little daughter fatherless and AE-FUNAI bereft of a hardworking, upcoming Physiology scholar.

“But the security agents should do the needful and fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comment at the time of this report

