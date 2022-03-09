News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Motorists stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Hundreds of students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), South West zone, on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and fuel scarcity. The students, who gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God area of the road as early as 8 am, blocked both sides, preventing traffic flow both inward and outward Lagos. Many travellers were trapped and commercial activities grounded as a result of the protest.

NANS Chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over what he called “gross failure and incompetence”. He urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), civil society organisations (CSOs) and individuals to resist any form of increment in fuel pump price. “No single increment in fuel pump price would be accepted by the Nigerian students in the South West zone,” he said. Simeon also called on the Federal Government to immediately honour its agreement made with ASUU and meet their demands instead of setting up “a facade committee to review the 2009 agreement”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

