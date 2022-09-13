ASUU Strike: Motorists stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Hundreds of students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest over the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students, who were led by the Chairman of NANS, Ogun State, Simeon Kehinde Damilola gathered at the Redeemed Church axis and blocked both sides of the highway preventing traffic flow both inward and outward Lagos.

Many travellers were trapped in the gridlock and commercial activities grounded following the protest.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement from Sagamu Interchange to Makun city along the highway.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Simeon described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a “failed government” and declared their support for ASUU.

Simeon lamented what he described as death of tertiary education in the country following the strike.

