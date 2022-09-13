News

ASUU Strike: Motorists stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Hundreds of students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest over the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students, who were led by the Chairman of NANS, Ogun State, Simeon Kehinde Damilola gathered at the Redeemed Church axis and blocked both sides of the highway preventing traffic flow both inward and outward Lagos.

Many travellers were trapped in the gridlock and commercial activities grounded following the protest.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement from Sagamu Interchange to Makun city along the highway.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Simeon described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a “failed government” and declared their support for ASUU.

Simeon lamented what he described as death of tertiary education in the country following the strike.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike lied over missing aircraft, claims Tolofari, Amaechi’s ally

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha,

The two-time Commissioner for Transportation in Rivers State, George Tolofari, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of lying against Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi over a missing aircraft found in Germany. Tolofari, an ally of Amaechi in a statement, claimed that Wike deliberately linked the missing aircraft to Amaechi in order to malign him, stressing that […]
News

Fate of Afghan holdout valley hangs in balance amid heavy fighting

Posted on Author Reporter

  The fate of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley – the final holdout against Taliban control – hangs in the balance as heavy fighting continues. Taliban sources told Reuters news agency that they had seized the area, but the resistance fighters they are battling denied this, reports the BBC. One of the resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh, dismissed […]
News

Kano Durbar Festival’ll promote culture-NTDC DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, has promised to promote Nigerian culture through the Kano Durbar Festival. Coker spoke during a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival. Coker was accompanied on the visit by the Director, National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica