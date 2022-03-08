ASUU Strike: Motorists stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Hundreds of students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), South West zone, on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to protest the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and fuel scarcity in the country.

The students, who gathered at the Redeem axis as early as 8am, blocked both sides of the highway preventing traffic flow both inward and outward Lagos.

Many travellers were trapped and commercial activities grounded following the action of the students.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the NANS Chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Kehinde, Damilola Simeon, called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over what he called gross failure and incompetence.

He called on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other well meaning Nigerians to resist any form of increment in fuel price, saying: “No single increment in fuel pump price would be accepted by the Nigerian students in the South West zone.”

Simeon also called on the Federal Government to immediately honour its agreement made with ASUU and meet their demands instead of setting up “a facade committee to review the 2009 agreement”.

