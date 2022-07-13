Sports

ASUU Strike: Musa blasts politicians sending children to schools abroad

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is worried over the protracted industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), lambasting politi  cians who send their children to schools abroad. Nigerian universities have been under lock and keys since ASUU began the strike in February and there seems no end in sight as the Federal Government is yet to accede to the demands of the striking lecturers. Although President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appealed to the lecturers to retrun to the classrooms, it is yet to be seen if the teachers will heed to the call. Posting on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, Musa said it was a shame that political office holders flaunt the pictures of their children who school abroad while those in Nigeria. He wrote: “To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike? “Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running  system that you don’t even believe in. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. “E no day touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.[sic]” Musa’s post comes after pictures of the graduation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s son from a UK university flooded the internet. Aside from Wike, two other governors attended the graduation. They were Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Seyi Makinde, his Oyo counterpart

 

