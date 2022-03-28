News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NANS takes protest to streets, highways

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Nigerian students will today shut down major streets, highways and other public facilities, in protest of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

The students, under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), had on March 16, 2022, at the expanded meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), called on ASUU and the Federal Government to reach a compromise on or before Monday March 28, 2022, to avoid the unfriendly mass action.

 

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement issued at the weekend, confirmed that all student leaders nationwide have been directed to throng the streets today to register their frustrations.

 

His words: “Sequel to our ultimatum issued to Federal Government and ASUU to find lasting solution to their face-off for our universities to reopen on or before March 28, 2023.

 

“With no hope in sight for resumption of academic activities on our campuses, NANS leaders at all levels have been directed to mobilise students to resume their academic activities on the newly-created ‘University of Street,’ Abuja.

“Students are enjoined to come along with their cooking utensils, mattresses, mosquitotreated net and other needed logistics to make the stay conducive as the protest may last longer than expected until campuses are reopened.”

 

