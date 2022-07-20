ASUU Strike: NANS to join NLC protest

Students across the South-west region of the country, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS (Zone D) have vowed to join the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in their scheduled nationwide protest over the continued closure of public universities.

This was revealed in a press statement by NANS Zone D public relations officer, Awoyinfa Opeyemi on Monday. The statement also entreated all student member groups and the general public to make necessary preparations for an effective protest that will ensure a final solution to the protracted ASUUFG face-off. “Consequently, all NANS Cadres and Stakeholders, Zonal Leadership, JCC Chairmen, SUG Presidents, Nigerian Students and the general public are hereby put on high notice to mobilise, organise and get prepared to be part of the unprecedented move,” The statement read in part.

Recall that the NLC has announced a 2-day protest strike between Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27 and consequently directed all state councils of the union to mobilise members for massive protests seeking to end the 5-month-old industrial action embarked upon by University lecturers over issues of remuneration. Awoyinfa, while lamenting the dilemma of Nigerian students, said that the association is now adopting the instrument of last resort in civil struggles – confrontation – after all reconciliatory moves proved abortive.

