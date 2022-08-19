ASUU Strike: NANS to sue FG, Education Minister

The face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike by the lecturers has taken a new twist following the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)to sue both the government and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu over the impasse. NANS President, Sunday Asefon who announced this in a statement issued yesterday, said they decided to take this action in heeding the advice of the minister who suggested that the students should sue their lecturers for liabilities suffered as a result of the over six months old strike.

However, responding to this, Asefon said: “Perhaps the only thing Malam Adamu Adamu has gotten right since he became a minister is the fact that Nigerian students needed to be compensated for their wasted time, opportunities and resources. “However, the minister was clever by half by suggesting ASUU should be held liable for the liabilities.

ASUU is neither the proprietor of our tertiary institutions nor the beneficiary of the exorbitant fees we pay across our tertiary institutions in Nigeria. “It is an abuse of intellect to suggest that students should sue employees for protesting bad working conditions and not the employer who is the proprietor of our schools and the beneficiary of the exorbitant school fees we pay. “Since Nigerian students do not think like the minister, and can separate what is right from wrong, we would yield the advice of the minister, and explore legal windows for compensation of our students for numerous liabilities suffered as a result of the incessant and prolonged ASUU strike.

“While our losses in terms of lost opportunities as a result of time wasted might not be quantifiable, our losses as regards private hostel accommodation payments, research work losses, foreign admission losses, extra year resulting in missing the NYSC service are liabilities that can be quantified and liabilities accounted for. “We have therefore decided to take the advice of the minister to seek legal redress for the liabilities suffered. We will, therefore, consult with our legal advisers to see what options are available for us to explore, legally, against the Federal Government and Minister of Education.” NANS also berated state governments whose tertiary institutions are participating in the ongoing ASUU strike and asked them to deploy all necessary measures to ensure resumption of academic activities. The NANS President promised to support state governments in any measure they deem fit to compel striking state university lecturers to resume work, as state-owned universities were not supposed to have joined the strike.

