ASUU Strike: NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Wednesday declared that it would shut down the country in protest and disrupt political campaigns if the Federal Government fails to accede to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) within two weeks.

The students gave the ultimatum at a press conference addressed by the Chairman of NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Comrade Ojo Raymond in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The students had in separate protests grounded activities on the major highways in the country in the past one week, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on Monday in protests against ASUU strike.

The fresh threat is coming even as political parties are preparing for the commencement of election campaigns next week, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But, NANS vowed that, students would continue to unleash their “anger and frustration” on the Federal Government until public universities are reopened.

