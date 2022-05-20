ASUU Strike: NANS vows to shut down international airports, disrupt party primaries

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) have concluded plans to close down operations at international airports across the country in addition to disrupting politicalactivities, includingthe upcoming political parties’ primary elections.

The action, they averred, is to press home their demand for commencement of talks between the striking lecturers and the Federal Government for the reopening of public universities, which have been closed for over four months TheAcademicStaff Union of Universities (ASUU) and theFederalGovernmenthave been at each other’s throats over disputes regarding the mode of payment of their salaries, among other issues. In a statement jointly signed by the leadership of NANS and NAUS – the trio of AdegboyeEmmanuelOlatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, South West Coordinator, DeputyandPRO respectively for NANS, and Adesoji Oladimeji for South WestNAUS- thestudentssaid they are left with confrontation as the last option after several pleas through press briefings, statements, interviews, rallies, and radio and television appearances failed to avail the needed consideration from the government. Recall that men of the Nigerian Army reportedly disrupted a peaceful rally organisedbystudentsinAkure, Ondo State, earlier in the week, after they threatened to disrupt political parties’ primary elections Their statement read: “It is timely and urgent to address this press conference today with a view to putting an end to the lingering strike action of ASUU and ASUP, a total reformation of the educational sector.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students South West (Zone D) in conjunction with the National Association of University Students South West (NAUS) has taken it upon herself to categorically stand against the dilapidated state of the educational sector in Nigeria.

“WeareatatimewhenNigerianstudentshavelosthope and do not know what’s next ontheradar. ASUUstrikehas been going on for over three months without forgetting the ASUP warning strike of two weeks.” Pointing to what they described as the barefaced dis-interestedness of the Federal Government to find a lasting solutiontoissuesof thestrike in the educational sector, the statement pointed out that other sectors, unlike education, enjoy speedy attention from the government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...