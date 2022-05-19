ASUU Strike: NANS vows to shut down international airports, disrupt party primaries

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) have concluded plans to close down operations at international airports across the country in addition to disrupting political activities, including the upcoming political parties’ primary elections.

The action, they averred, is to press home their demand for commencement of talks between the striking lecturers and the Federal Government for the reopening of public universities, which have been closed for over four months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government have been at each other’s throats over disputes regarding the mode of payment of their salaries, among other issues.

In a statement on Thursday jointly signed by the leadership of NANS and NAUS – the trio of Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, South West Coordinator, Deputy and PRO respectively for NANS, and Adesoji Oladimeji for South West NAUS – the students said they are left with confrontation as the last option after several pleas through press briefings, statements, interviews, rallies, and radio and television appearances failed to avail the needed consideration from the government.

Recall that men of the Nigerian Army reportedly disrupted a peaceful rally organised by students in Akure, Ondo State, earlier in the week, after they threatened to disrupt political parties’ primary elections

