ASUU Strike: Nigerian varsities’ loss, overseas’ gain

Mass exodus of lecturers looms as students face bleak future

 Losing experienced hands will spell setback – Dons

 Union: This development is pathetic, worrisome

CRISIS

Nigerian public universities are facing a looming crisis of the mass exodus of teaching staff, who are leaving in droves to foreign countries for greener pastures following the inability of the Federal Government to address the challenges in the system

Again, the Nigerian public university system is in the throes of mass exodus of lecturers from the institutions.

The looming crisis, if not checked, will lead to a challenge of acute shortage of teaching staff that will grip the university system when the institutions reopen after the prolonged on-going eight-month strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Already, investigations by New Telegraph have revealed that the universities have begun to count their losses due to the mass exodus of Nigerian lecturers, who are leaving the system in droves to overseas universities and colleges to seek greener pastures.

This is as the imminent mass exodus has continued to raise concern among stakeholders, who are expressing worry over what would befall the public university system as a result of the depletion of the lecturers that will confront the system when the universities finally resume from the strike.

Following the prolonged eightmonths- old strike leading to the closure of the university system since February 14, 2022, when ASUU declared the strike, and due to failure of series of failed negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve the crisis, the government invoked the “No Work, No Pay” policy thereby withholding the lecturers’ salaries.

Therefore, due to non-payment of their salary in the last seven months and for what they described as the deliberate action of the Federal Government to resolve the logjam and starve the lecturers, many members of teaching staff have resorted to leaving the system either to seek lecturing jobs or other vocations in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, ASUU has refused to return to work since the union first downed tools for four weeks on February 14, which was extended twice before it was finally declared indefinite, total and comprehensive in August, following the Federal Government’s failure to honour the 2009 Agreement, the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoU) and various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) reached with the striking lecturers.

The lecturers, who are at loggerheads with the Federal Government are demanding among other things, improved funding for universities and salary review, adoption of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in place of IPPIS rejected by the union; release of University Revitalisation Funds; establishment of universities by state government, among others.

Though, the Federal Government claimed that it had implemented 80 per cent of the union’s demands, ASUU is insisting that its members would not return to work, unless all the contending issues were resolved, even despite the judgements by the National Industrial Court and Court of Appeal directing the striking lecturers to return to classes.

Findings

Meanwhile, investigations at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State; Federal University, Otuoke; Ahmadu Bello University; University of Benin (UNIBEN); University of Ilorin (UNILORIN); Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE); Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma; and Kaduna State University, among others, have revealed that the institutions have lost several lecturers, with many said to be planning to leave in search of greener pastures abroad.

For instance, at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State it was learnt that no fewer than 11 members of teaching staff (six from Chemistry, three in Physics and two from Banking and Finance Departments) had already left for overseas, while many others are still planning to leave.

Confirming the development through a telephone chat, the Chairman of the university’s chapter of ASUU, Prof. Simon Erhiabi, said four of his colleagues had left the institution in the last few months, while many others are still planning to leave the system.

He said: “This development is pathetic and worrisome. I can confirm that four of my colleagues had already left the system, but what we cannot confirm is whether they have resigned officially, nor left only to return later after the strike, nor not to return to the system again.

But, while many are still planning to leave, we believe that many of them would not come back, if what Nigerian lecturers are currently facing is anything to gloss over.”

However, a source at the university stated that they could not confirm the number of those who have gone abroad for greener pastures as a result of the strike action, but said that while some left on sabbatical, others had left the system outright.

The source told New Telegraph that some lecturers had left their respective universities without official resignation letters so that they could benefit from the salary payment when it is paid. Still, the source confirmed that some of them have left the country without telling their colleagues so that they would return if the conditions of service improved.

While many lecturers have left the system for greener pastures overseas, some of their colleagues and not that lucky, as the case of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), where the university’s chapter of ASUU had announced the loss of 10 of its lecturers to the cold hand of death in the last few months over non-payment of the salaries.

However, according to reports, some lecturers have since turned or used their private vehicles for Kabu Kabu, while some have relocated to their villages to farm in order to make ends meet. New Telegraph further learnt that apart from the AAUA, which reportedly lost the services of five lecturers, Federal University Otuoke, UNILORIN and FUPRE have reportedly lost two teachers each, while UNIBEN and AAU lecturers reportedly resigning their appointments.

Speaking to our correspondent in Benin City on the telephone, the Benin Zonal Chairman of ASUU, Prof. Fred Esumeh said while four lecturers travelled out of the country three had died. He said: “We have lost some lecturers since the strike began. I am aware that three of our members have died, while four have left for overseas. But I can’t put the accurate figure together now, as that will be done by our various branch chairmen during the next congress.

“I can’t give a vivid figure. I know that one has left UNIBEN, two in Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, and one from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. “Also, about three lecturers lost their lives in Ekpoma – one at the Department of Economics, one in the Education Foundation and one also died in the Religious Studies Department.

But I can’t give you their full names. One of them is the former Vice-Chancellor of AAU.

He has not been buried. What will happen is that when we go for the next zonal meeting we will be able to give you the accurate number and their names.” According to the Director of Corporate Affairs for UNILORIN, Kunle Akogun, the two members of academic staff had travelled out of the country for greener pastures.

Akogun said: “I can confirm to you on a personal level that I know of at least two lecturers and one non-teaching staff that have left the university for greener pastures. While the lecturers left for overseas, the nonteaching staff left for another federal agency.”

Also, at KASU, a source claimed that some lecturers had already resigned, with others planning to quit. He said: “The majority of the workers are not happy with the situation, ad no staff headcount has been conducted to ascertain who and who have left and who and who are remaining.”

Speaking on the development, the ASUU-KASU Chairman, Dr. Peter Adamu, told New Telegraph that the issue of brain drain is a serious development and concern in the university system “I cannot give you the true situation, but we know that some of our members have left, and some others are planning to leave,” he stated.

Findings at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria and the Kaduna State University (KASU) are not different in the development. A staff at Kaduna State University reliably told our Correspondent that resignation or mass exodus of lecturers seeking greener pastures outside the country or elsewhere has become a common phenomenon among the workforce.

“The issue is not really about those that have left, but those that want to leave,” he said, stressing that the majority of the workers are not happy with the situation.

The Chairman of the KASUASUU, Dr Peter Adamu told New Telegraph that the issue of brain drain is a serious development, adding that “I cannot give you a comprehensive list of the situation, but we know that some of our members had left, while others are planning to leave.” On his part, Prof. Haruna Jibril, the Chairman of ASUU-ABU disclosed that definitely, there are lecturers that have moved on to other things because of the way the education sector is presently.

On the number of some of his members that might have left the sector, he noted that “I have not confirmed the figure, but the truth is that some of our members have left the system. We know we will be able to get a comprehensive list soon.”

When our Correspondent visited the University of Ibadan, ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole said he could not say whether or not any lecturer had left the system due to the ASUU strike. But, a lecturer in the Sociology Department, who did not want his name in print, however told New Telegraph that “I learnt that some lecturer has tendered resignation letters in the Faculty of Economics.”

However, the lingering crisis between ASUU and the Federal Government has taken its toll on universities and has not exempted Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the brain drain saga that gripped the system with many lecturers already on their way out of the country.

The Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr Biodun Olarewaju, who said many lecturers had reportedly travelled abroad for greener pastures, however, noted that some of the lecturers travelled out of the country apparently not to be idle, and they may come back when the present situation improves. He pointed out that the number of those who left the system could not yet be ascertained until the school finally resumes.

Meanwhile, the ASUU Chairman of the Federal University, Otuoke, Dr Socrates Ebo, who admitted that some of the lecturers had left the university, said: “Some of our lecturers have left. One travelled to Germany and another to Canada. There might be some that I don’t know yet because some left quietly. “Being a lecturer in recent times is like signing a pact with poverty.

The salary is nothing to write home about,” he lamented, saying though the salary of lecturers is nothing to write home about, the struggle is not just about the salary, it is also about the government deduction of all manners of frivolous funds from the salary (10 per cent) gross tax; and NHIS funds deduction whether you signed or not.

A lecturer in the Department of Science and Mathematics Education at the Benue State University, Makurdi, Dr. Garshagu Atovigba confirmed that some lecturers had relocated from the institution. Atovigba said: “If you look at the trends of salary increment from 2009 till date, it shows civil servants have been paid up to 250 per cent of their salaries, but the salaries of lecturers have remained just as it was in 2009.

The government has deliberately impoverished the Nigerian lecturers and thus there is no option left for many of us than to pursue greener pastures in other climes. He recalled how a Professor of Language Education left the university about five years ago, and the university has not been able to get another lecturer with PhD in English/Education to replace him.

He expressed regrets that as lecturers are leaving in droves; there will be a challenge to get replacements in a long time as the system would lack lecturers. Investigation also revealed that some lecturers at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna and the Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai have resorted to farming and other vocations for survival.

However, while the Public Relations Officer of FUT, Minna, Lydia Legbo told our Correspondent that “no lecturer has resigned or left the institution officially,” the ASUU Chairman of the university, Dr. Gbolahan Bolarin also confirmed that “no lecturer has left or confirmed to have left the university officially.”

Meanwhile, a Principal Officer at the Moddibo Adama University, Yola, who spoke with New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the university has not recorded any lecturer leaving the system to look for greener pastures abroad.

Despite the recent directive by the management directing the students to resume for academic activities immediately, the Chairman of ASUU of Nasarawa State University in Keffi, Dr. Samuel Alu, described such directive as reckless and a betrayal, and vowed that members of the union would not be forced to go back to classes.

He noted that when the no work, no pay rule was applied at UNIPORT, a lecturer with PhD, who was almost elevated to Professorial cadre collapsed and died, saying: “If you really want to do this work, you won’t have anything because the salary is just too poor.

Also, at NDU, the ASUU chairman, Prof. Tombra Kingdom said “I have information of one or two lecturers that had left, but I don’t have the complete record of lecturers because I have not confirmed whether they have left the system or do some other things.

Reactions Reacting to the development, a don at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, lamented that to lose any of the experienced hands to foreign universities would naturally spell an unquantifiable setback for our local universities.

According to him, no one can blame whoever decides to relocate to a more conducive and friendly environment, countries where they are better welcome, and treated like Kings and heroes, and with ample opportunities to realise their potential as university lecturers and researchers.

He stated that only a foolish country like Nigeria, judging from the way the ruling party or the Federal Government is carrying on in ongoing FG/ASUU imbroglio, would be unmoved, or would consider migrating lecturers as “good riddance.”

The don said: “The damage the Federal Government has inflicted on the public universities and students, as well as to the psyche and the morale of the striking lecturers is, to say the least, calamitous, and cannot be quantified; only time will tell.

“Even, should the Federal Government be reasonable now and do the needful, the ripple effect and the gravity of the damage already done to our university education system, and the polity will still endure for the next 10 or more years. It is a serious matter that I hope Nigerians will appreciate with time. “Lecturers are not bottles of beer or beverages that can be replaced at will.

Professors or experienced lecturers take universities across the globe, including Nigeria, many years to grow, in terms of research support, conference attendance, and capacity building, among other responsibilities over the years.

As part of the experience from the Early Career Researchers (ERCs) stage to the senior academic cadres, the teaching and research personnel have learnt the ropes, they have blended with both the global best practices of the university tradition, as well as the peculiarities of their respective local universities.”

Additional reports from Ayobami Agboola, Francis Ogbuagu, Cephas Iorhemen, Sola Adeyemi, Pauline Oyibe and Babatope Okeowo

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...