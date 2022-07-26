Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NLC begins solidarity protest, shuts down Ikeja

There is heavy presence of security operatives in Lagos over the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Labour members, other unions, civil society groups are gathered at under bridge axis in Ikeja.

Vehicular movements towards the protest venue have been disrupted.

Security operatives, including Police and others, are at the venue to prevent breach or attack on the protesters by thugs.

ASUU had shut all public universities and commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, after the FG failed to meet some of its demands

The demands are: the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

 

