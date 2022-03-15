ASUU strike: No respite for varsities, students

STRIKE

The hope of early resumption of academic activities in the nation’s public universities seemed to have dimmed, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) vowed to continue its strike embarked upon on February 14

Blame Labour, Education ministers for logjam – Stakeholders

Nothing tangible has come from FG – Union

Govt: Committee to bring desired industrial peace on campuses

The dream of early resumption of academic activities put on hold four weeks ago, due to the nationwide fourweek roll-over strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have been dashed, as the system is in the throes of a regime of prolonged industrial action.

This is as there seems to be no respite for the university system in the four-week strike declared by ASUU that ended on Sunday, which has since paralysed academic activities in the nation’s public universities.

Meanwhile, indications on Sunday, following the meeting of the ASUU National Executive Committee (NEC) convened to review the status of the four-week strike, which ended at the weekend, revealed that the union would not suspend the strike or return to classroom as expected by Nigerians.

Though the Sunday meeting was yet to be concluded by the time of filing this report, however, there were strong signs that the strike would not be suspended based on earlier threat by the leadership of ASUU that the union would not suspend the strike if nothing concrete or tangible was done by the Federal Government to warrant any call to end the industrial action, and by the end of the four-week roll over strike on Sunday none of the lecturers’ demands, according to the union, had been met or addressed in the last four weeks.

But, when contacted on phone on Saturday, ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who simply said: “Nothing tangible has come or is coming from the Federal Government in the last four weeks, but the union’s NEC will meet next week (Sunday) to review the status of the strike with a view to determining the next line of action to be taken.”

Osodeke, who also promised to reply fully to our Correspondent’s WhatSsap message, however, flayed the disposition of the government and its nonchalant attitude towards addressing the despicable rot in the university system. “The Federal Government is only lying about the UTAS.

The payment platform from ASUU is effective and more transparent than the crisis-ridden IPPIS the government is bent on foisting on the university system,” the President had on Saturday told New Telegraph.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of ASUU had on February 14, 2022 at its meeting held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) declared a four-week roll-over or warning strike to demand the implementation of various agreements the Federal Government signed with the union to improve the university system.

ASUU, at its NEC meeting on Sunday, March 13, when all appeared that no truce was brokered between the Federal Government and the union to resolve the logjam, called on its members to embark of a full blown comprehensive and total nationwide indefinite strike.

The union, however, blamed the crisis on the Federal Government and its agents for their refusal to resolve the face-off and allow the university system to move forward. However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, had promised Nigerians of the government’s plans to resolve the contending issues relating to the ongoing warning strike by ASUU and the protracted logjam on Monday, February 28, 2022, but this was not to be so.

While declaring the four-week roll-over strike, ASUU accused the Federal Government of its refusal to fully implement the FGN/ASUU 2009 Agreement, 13 years after the agreement was signed; the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA).

According to ASUU, the provisions of various agreements were only partially implemented while the conditions of service of academic staff, funding and autonomy continue to be eroded in all university campuses.

“After years of pressure and insistence, the government reluctantly agreed to commence the re-negotiation of the agreement due since 2012, 2017, which was completed in May 2021,” it said.

ASUU’s grouse that induced the protracted face-off, as listed by the NEC, include non-implementation of MoA and MoU; non-implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS); visitation panel reports; non-payment/ mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), especially ASUU members of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); proliferation of state universities; victimisation of academics in state universities and non-payment of Revitalisation funds for university, among other demands.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government-ASUU reconciliation meeting of February 23, ended in deadlock, as the Minister declared the four-week strike illegal, claiming that by law, the union was supposed to issue the government at least a 14-day notice.

But, the hope of early suspension of the strike was raised after the March 2 meeting, when Ngige, noted that both parties agreed on a lot of issues, and that “ASUU was expected to talk to its members, show them the proposal that has been offered by the government so that they can call off the strike.”

According to the minister, most of ASUU’s demands are being dealt with, and that the remaining areas are also being addressed.

Worried by ASUU and Federal Government’s protracted face-off, which has resulted in incessant disruption of academic activities in the nation’s public universities, a student group has demanded for the resignation of the Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu over his alleged failure and inability to bring to an end the current strike by the union.

To the student wing, under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Groups, the government, in particular the Minister of Education, lacks the political will, capacity and willingness to bring the matter to an end, as such he should resign with immediate effect.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its President, Sunday Asefon declared ‘National Day of Action,’ where the students protested in Abuja the ASUU’s strike, which the association claimed was without any hope of its resolution in sight.

Apart from the Abuja protest, NANS had during its different protests across the country in the last two weeks, barricaded the Abuja/Owo/Akure Expressway, and another time the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway for several hours obstructing vehicular movements and calling on the government and ASUU to resolve their face-off for the students to return to campuses.

Meanwhile, the students had while reviewing the current national strike by ASUU, blamed the Federal Government for not bothered about their future and the negative effects the incessant strikes had been having on them.

The students said the ongoing ASUU strike would be the 16th time

the union has been embarking on industrial action since the inception of the return of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

The Minister of Education was accused of walking out on NANS, while addressing the students during their protest, an action the student body described as “a gross show of unconscionable immorality, insensitivity and impunity abhorrent to the collective sensibilities of the students, parents and, indeed the country at large.” Irked by the development, NANS said: “This singular act has not showcased the government’s responsiveness towards promoting inclusive education.

This is disheartening to all wellmeaning Nigerians and we urge the government to reconsider and rescind its decision.”

Meanwhile, at a time when stakeholders’ hope was raised about a positive resolution of the lingering face-off, the crisis took another dimension two weeks ago, when the Federal Government again inaugurated a new Renegotiation Committee on the 2009 Agreement.

The seven-man Reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements Re- Negotiation Committee, which has Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs (Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo), as Chairman, according to the Minister of Education, is to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The committee, which before its inauguration had been condemned by ASUU and instantly became another fresh contentious issue between the Federal Government and the union, is expected to submit its report six weeks from the time of inauguration last week.

The inauguration of the Committee came as ASUU had on several occasions accused the Federal Government of deliberately failing to implement some of the agreements reached in order to undermine the improvement and development of the Nigerian University System.

Speaking earlier on the Committee, Adamu explained that the government action was to “speedily bring to a conclusion all outstanding issues in the 2009 Agreement towards achieving the desired industrial peace on our campuses.” But, in a swift reaction to the Federal Government’s action on the inauguration of the committee, ASUU National President, Prof. Osodeke vowed that the union and its leadership would not participate in any renegotiation with the government.

“ASUUwillnottoinvolveitself in any round of renegotiation with the Federal Government concerning the 2009 Agreement with the latter,” he insisted, saying the nation’s university lecturers’ body would not participate in any further talks with the Federal Government as it had since rounded off or concluded negotiation with the government concerning its demands.

Osodeke, who had said that ASUU was only waiting for the government to implement its demands so that lecturers go back to the classroom, expressed disgust over the new turn of events by the Minister and insisted that the union would not be a party to the seven-member committee.

On the rejection of UTAS, which further complicated the crisis, the Federal Government said that the ASUU’s Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), the alternative payment policy developed by ASUU in place of IPPIS, failed “Integrity Test,” and thus the Minister urged the union to upgrade and return it to the government.

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ASUU had presented the UTAS to the Federal Government as its preferred alternative to the controversial Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which the union had vehemently rejected as an effective payment platform in the university system. But, the Federal Government had insisted that UTAS, having failed the required tests, was unfit to be used as a payment platform, and hence IPPIS should be used as payment policy in the system.

“The government is lying about the UTAS. The payment platform from ASUU is effective and more transparent than the crisis-ridden IPPIS the government is bent on foisting on the university system,” Osodeke had told New Telegraph on Saturday.

Faced with the unresolved strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment had last week called the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call ASUU to order, saying the university teaching staff union was taking the matter too far, against the provisions of the labour law.

However, ASUU, which is accusing the government of being unwilling to accept its alternative UTAS to the IPPIS, also accused the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami of trying to seek vengeance over the issue of the professorship, which he was awarded by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, which the union opposed.

According to ASUU President, the report by the NITDA showed that UTAS in its “Integrity Test” scored more than 80 per cent on technical assessment and more than 85 per cent on end user assessment, and argued that “how can we then say that 80 per cent and 85 per cent are failures?”

Piqued by the posture of the Federal Government towards addressing the lingering crisis, ASUU has urged Nigerians and well-meaning individuals to prevail on the government, particularly elected leaders or political office holders from destroying public universities and squandering the country’s wealth.

The union also asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the parlous state of public universities in order to rescue the sector from outright collapse, saying: “It is obvious by veritable evidence that the current political leaders and administration in the country are paying lip service to public education, and the welfare of the common people and workers.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders have condemned the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Minister of Education for the lingering crisis, saying the duo should be blamed for the unresolved logjam in the system.

Some parents, who argued about the need for a new committee to renegotiate the FGN/ASUU 2009 Agreement, said the action of the Minister has shown that they are the ones advising the President wrongly to address the needs of the university system.

They said: “After several years or months of deliberation and strikes by ASUU demanding for implementation of the agreement for the Ministers to now wake up to reconstitute a committee to look at the agreement is an indication that the government is outright not ready to address the issues.

“We are particularly shocked at the attitude of Chris Ngige towards the resolution of labour crises in the country.

The Minister is treating the matter as if the country is his estate and the resources of the country belong to him. Perhaps, he forgot that he is a minister and that his time will soon be up, but Nigeria and the various unions will outlive him.”

