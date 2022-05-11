ASUU Strike: Ogun students shutdown Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in protest

Students in Ogun State, on Wednesday blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in protest of the three-month extension of the strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Joint Campus Committee stormed the Obada axis of the highway with placards chanting anti-government songs.

The protest left, many motorists stranded as travellers were trapped.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: ‘End ASUU Strike now’, ‘Enough is enough’, ‘Nigerian Students are suffering’ and ‘FG listen to ASUU’.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the NANS Chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Kehinde, Damilola Simeon, warned that, the extension of the strike would worsen the insecurity in the country.

Kehinde said, the Federal Government and members of ASUU must agree and reach a comprise to end the strike before students reach breaking point.

His words: “It is so unfortunate that the Federal Government is playing politics with the lives of Nigerian students. We have been clamouring from time past ever since the commencement of this ASUU strike that something should be done with immediate effect, but it is obvious that both the Federal Government and ASUU have decided to turn deaf ears to our agitations.

“It is so evidence that none of the children of these politicians, government officials and by extension, ASUU are here in Nigeria schooling because if they are children as students are being affected, the way it affects every other Nigerian, they would have resolved this issue a long time ago when it started.

“And it is obvious that ASUU on the other is not genuine with their struggle because they have to know that Nigerian students will always be at the receiving end at the end of the day.

“Our students are suffering, our students are fed up. This whole issue is getting out of hand and before it gets to a point of students and youths taking to anti-social behaviour they should find a lasting solution to this issue, enough is enough.

“Since our students are not in school, a lot of them will have no choice than to start engaging in criminal activities, ranging from prostitution, to internet fraud and other things.”

