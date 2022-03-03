ASUU strike: Ondo students block Ibadan-Akure-Abuja Highway

Students in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday shut down the Ibadan-Akure- Abuja Highway protesting against the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The development caused heavy traffic on the highway for hours, with many heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses going to and fro Abuja, Lagos and Benin affected. Motorists travelling to nearby communities along the highway were seen making their way through an alternative route. A leader of the protesters and ex- Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Esedere Abraham, said the protest would continue until ASUU called off the strike to force the Federal Government to fulfil its promises to public university lecturers. According to him, stu- dents should not be made to suffer any problem between ASUU and the government. Vice-Chairman of NAUS, Ondo State chapter, Shittu Folarin, said they want to ensure the strike would be the last action by ASUU.

