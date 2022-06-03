ASUU Strike: Our colleagues going into prostitution, early marriages –Students

In all strike cases, students suffer greatest consequences -Don

Leaders of students of tertiary institutions in South East yesterday gave the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to end the strike in public universities by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), claiming that many of their women are now into prostitution, some are getting unwanted pregnancies, and going into early marriages.

They issued the ultimatum in Abakaliki during a demonstration organised by students of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) in collaboration with the South East student leaders. Chairman, Joint Campus Council (JCC) Ebonyi State University, Oke John Kingsley, said they are not happy about the government’s handling of the strike issue.

He said: “We are no longer happy sitting at home, we are tired. Because of the strike, some students are now into prostitution; some are getting unwanted pregnancies, and going into early marriages. “Some students are joining ‘Yahoo’ and illegal activities in the street while police are busy arresting them. We are tired of going to police stations.” Kingsley said: “As a matter of urgency the Federal Government should negotiate with ASUU. If there are no good facilities in school, we won’t have a conducive environment for learning.” President of the AEFUNAI Student Union Government (SUG), Jerry Okafor said most students are on the street engaging in all manners of social vices as a result of the strike. He said: “We are against the Federal Government for not meeting the demands of ASUU. ASUU is our lecturers, and if not because of these lecturers, we won’t be getting standard education. So the Federal Government because of inappropriateness has not settled ASUU for a very long time based on their agreement in 2009, among others.

“They have abandoned the students, the future leaders of this country because of the primary elections and don’t even have any concern about our wellbeing because most of their children are studying outside the country getting sound and standard education while we are here gallivanting in the streets. “Some students are already indulging in all forms of social vices because of the strike.

“We are urging the Federal Government to settle ASUU. They spent billions during the just-concluded primary and what ASUU is demanding is not up to that amount. “The Federal Government should do the needful because we students are not happy. We are giving them a two-week ultimatum to resolve the strike or we storm the entire streets of this state.” Coordinator, NANS Zone F. South East Zone, Ibeabuchi Moses, and the immediate past Coordinator of NANS, South East/ South-South Zone, Olisa Nwuruku Alfred, said the strike has caused more harm than good.

